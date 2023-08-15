FAZ CLEARS COPPER QUEENS ’ WORLD CUP ALLOWANCES.

FAZ General Secretary, REUBEN KAMANGA says there is no outstanding amount owed to the players for their camp in Europe prior to the 2023 Women World Cup.

KAMANGA says all members of the technical bench are expected to receive their full monies between today and Tuesday.

Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday interview Programme, KAMANGA said the Association will sit down with the players to reconcile other outstanding arrears outside the World Cup Preparations.

KAMANGA said for any outstanding issues outside the world cup preparations the Association will reconcile all outstanding arrears with the players.

znbc