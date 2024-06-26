FAZ DEVELOPMENT CORNER: KAMANGA IN ZURICH ON FIFA DUTY

Andrew Kamanga, the President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), is presently in Zurich, Switzerland, where he is a member of the FIFA Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee. This committee is one of four independent committees established by FIFA to ensure the highest levels of governance, ethics, and compliance in football.

The FIFA Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee is responsible for overseeing the governance and compliance of FIFA’s member associations, ensuring that they adhere to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and good governance. The committee also provides guidance and support to member associations in developing their governance and compliance structures.

As a member of this committee, Kamanga brings his vast experience in football administration and governance to the table. His involvement in this committee demonstrates FAZ’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and compliance in Zambian football.

Along with the Ethics, Appeal, and Disciplinary committees, FIFA also established the FIFA Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee as one of its four independent committees. Together, these committees make sure FIFA upholds the greatest levels of accountability, transparency, and integrity, as do its member organizations.

The governance frameworks of FAZ and Zambian football in general will be strengthened by Kamanga’s involvement.