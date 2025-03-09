FAZ ELECTORAL COMMITTEE RE-OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR POSITIONS WHERE ALL APPLICANTS FAILED ELIGIBILITY TEST





The Football Association of Zambia Electoral Committee has re-opened the nomination process for the vice chairperson and women representative portfolio in in Northern and North Western province respectively after no candidate met the eligibility criteria in the earlier process.





Additionally the committee member position in North Western Province has been re-opened for fresh nominations.



In a communique to the affected provinces, FAZ Electoral Committee chairperson Ronald Hatoongo said the nomination period would run from March 9-12 with aspiring candidates advised to adhere to the eligibility criteria spelt out in the Electoral Code.





“Following the nomination process announced on 27th January 2025 and the subsequent filing of nominations, announcement of successful nominations and the appeals process, the following positions did not have eligible candidates: Northern Province vice chair, North Western Province women representative and North Western Province committee member,” said Hatoongo.

“Fresh nominations are therefore invited from aspiring candidates for the above positions.”





The FIFA approved electoral process moves into high gear with provincial elections running from March 15-27.

FAZ will hold its elective Annual General Meeting on March 29 in Livingstone at the Fairmount Hotel.