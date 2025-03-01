FAZ ELECTORAL COMMITTEE SETS 15TH MARCH FOR PROVINCIAL ELECTIONS



FOLLOWING the conclusion of sittings by the Electoral Appeals Committee, the Football Association of Zambia has disclosed that the provincial elections are set for March 15, 2025.



FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the Electoral Appeals Committee presided over 72 cases that were filed before them by various candidates.



Kamanga says the decision by the FAZ Electoral Appeals Committee saw the successful appeal of four appellants at the presidential level bringing the number of candidates to five on the ballot.





After the committee’s ruling, the final line up for the FAZ top job has incumbent Andrew Kamanga, Francis Hafwiti, Emmanuel Munaile, Keith Mweemba and Adrian Kashala.





Meanwhile Kamanga has advised candidates whose nominations had fallen through to use peaceful means of seeking recourse as provided for in the FAZ and FIFA statutes.





The FAZ elective Annual General Meeting will be held in Livingstone on March 29 at Fairmount Hotel.