FAZ HOSTS GALA DINNER FOR INFANTINO

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is currently hosting a gala dinner for FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Intercontinental hotel in Lusaka.

Infantino is in Zambia’s capital Lusaka in what is his first-ever visit to the Southern African nation.

Before the dinner, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, his executive and football stakeholders welcomed Infantino who is accompanied by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and Director Member Associations Africa Gelson Fernandes among other high-ranking officials from the world football governing body.