FAZ IN DILEMMA AS NSCZ HALTS FAZ EXCO MEETING, RISKING FIFA’S SUSPENSION



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has canceled its scheduled Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting on March 7, following a directive from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to halt it.



This move comes after NSCZ announced that it would no longer recognize the FAZ executive beyond February 28.



FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga has expressed concern over the Sports Council’s decision to stop the ExCo meeting, which was set to approve financial statements ahead of the March 29 electoral AGM.





Kamanga has emphasized that the cancellation puts FAZ in a challenging position, as FIFA had issued a clear warning about the consequences of deviating from the approved electoral roadmap.





On March 5, FIFA warned both FAZ and NSCZ against forming a transitional committee, stating that it would be seen as undue third-party interference, which is prohibited by FIFA statutes, thereby risking suspension.



