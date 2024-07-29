FAZ LOSES APPEAL AND MUST PAY ASANOVIC👇



FAZ STATEMENT ON CAS RULING OVER ASANOVIC



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka



28th July 2024



FAZ CONFIRMS CAS VERDICT ON ASANOVIC



Following the ruling by the International Court for Sports Arbitration (CAS) on the case involving former Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic, the Football Association of Zambia wishes to confirm that it has been served with the final verdict.



FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the appeal by FAZ of the verdict by the single judge has failed.



“We wish to confirm that we are in receipt of the verdict by the International Court for Sports Arbitration (CAS) which has upheld the decision by the single judge to award former coach Aljosa Asanovic for unlawful dismissal,” says Kamanga.

“The reason for the dismissal of our appeal have not yet been shared but will be availed in due course and will determine our next course of action.”



Kamanga adds: “In the meantime, FIFA will restrict the development funds FAZ is entitled to until the same is fully satisfied.”

FAZ appointed Asanovic on 18 January 2022, but the Croatian announced that he had unilaterally terminated his contract with Zambia on September 22, 2022.



Asanovic abandoned his post in the aftermath of Zambia, losing 1-0 at home to Mozambique to be dumped out of the African Nations Championship campaign.



For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER