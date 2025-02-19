FAZ ORDERED TO HOLD ELECTIONS BY 28TH FEBRUARY 2025



THE Football Association of Zambia has been given until February 28, 2025, to hold its elective Annual General meeting.





This is in a letter addressed to the National Sports Council of Zambia from the office of the Attorney General.





And reading out the contents of the letter to the Media today, NSCZ Director, Sombwa Musunsa, said FAZ must hold elections by February 28 and appoint a credible electoral committee to oversee the nomination and electoral process.





Musunsa said the decision comes after the Attorney General’s guidance revealed that the tenure of the FAZ President, Vice President, and Executive Committee members will expire on February 28, 2025.





Musunsa said NSCZ’s actions are aimed at creating harmony in the football fraternity, rather than interfering in FAZ’s affairs.



ZNBC