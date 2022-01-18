FAZ ‘ORGANISING’ A FRIENDLY TO MARK AFCON 2012 10th ANNIVERSARY

Preparation to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Zambia’s African Cup of Nations triumph in Gabon has reached an advanced stage, the ZamFoot Crew can exclusively reveal.

And the former Chipolopolo players led by skipper Chris Katongo are ‘excited’ that the nation will finally honor their efforts in Gabon.

According to the ZamFoot Crew sources at the Alick Nkhata road-based Football House, FAZ is confident the association will manage to ‘honor the boys on 12th February.”

“People are hurting especially that Zambia is again missing at the AFCON, at least FAZ should do the right thing now by celebrating the 2012 heroes,” a Lusaka-based soccer fan said after she heard that the association is organizing a friendly match.

It will be 10 years in February since that historical win in Gabon under the watchful eye of Frenchman Herve Renard.

“Yes, it’s true that we are looking at a friendly match for the boys. We have engaged the main stakeholders (government and the players),” a Football House insider said.

“At the right time, the nation will be updated,” the source added.

On the road to victory, Zambia dispatched off three West African giants – Senegal, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

Zambia beat Senegal 2-1 and co-host Equatorial Guinea before drawing 2-2 with Libya in the group stage.

In the quarter-finals, Sudan came calling but they were handed a 3-0 bashing as the Chipolopolo Boys went rampage.

The Black Stars’ first title since 1982 was put on hold again as they conceded a late goal from Zambia courtesy of the then in-form Emmanuel Mayuka.

Next to suffer the scalp were the favorites, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure’s Ivory Coast.

Zambia’s record at AFCON

1 AFCON title [Gold] – 2012

2 Runners Up [Silver] – 1974, 1994

3 Third Finish [Bronze] – 1982, 1990, 1996

Note: Zambia is the 7 best successful team on the continent.

Zamfoot