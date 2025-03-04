FAZ PRESIDENT ANDREW KAMANGA LEAVES COUNTRY AFTER LEGAL TEAM SECURES EXIT



Lusaka – 4th March,2025

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has left the country after his legal team secured his exit with the Immigration Department.

According to a letter from Mosha & Company, Kamanga’s legal representatives, the request for travel authorization was formally submitted to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on 25th February 2025.



The letter, addressed to the Director General of the DEC’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit, sought permission for Kamanga to travel for official duties.



Kamanga has been endorsed by COSAFA and CECAFA to contest for a seat in the FIFA and CAF extraordinary General Assembly.

The elections for the FIFA Council are set to take place at CAF’s Elective General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt, on 12th March 2025.



Kamanga is expected to visit several CECAFA countries before the meeting, with his return date anticipated to be 13th March 2025.



The legal team expressed their appreciation for the urgent attention given to the request and looked forward to a favourable consideration.

Kamanga has also addressed the recent allegations by the DEC that he possessed three passports.



He clarified that he has only one valid passport, while the other two passports carry valid visas.

The lawyers retrieved the passports from the DEC on Friday, allowing Kamanga to leave the country for his CAF engagements.