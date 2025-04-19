FAZ PRESIDENT URGES FANS TO RALLY BEHIND NATIONAL TEAMS OVER EASTER WEEKEND



NDOLA… Friday April 18, 2025 — Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has called on football fans across the country to reflect on and support the nation’s teams during what promises to be a football-packed Easter weekend.



In his statement, Kamanga reminded the public that as they observed the solemnity of Good Friday and the Holy Week, they should also take time to support the Under-17 Women’s National Team, who are set to face Benin on TOMORROW at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



The match marks the first leg of the final round in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



He urged supporters to turn out in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of purchasing tickets early through any Shoprite outlet via Computicket.



Ticket prices have been set at K10 for the North and South stands, K20 for the East stand, K50 for the West, and K150 for VIP seats.



In addition to the Under-17 fixture, Kamanga highlighted the departure of the Under-20 Men’s National Team, who will be heading off to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations this weekend.



He noted that this tournament presents the team with the significant challenge of securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup.



The FAZ President also reminded fans and stakeholders not to lose sight of the broader mission — building on the qualification successes of 2024 for all Zambian national teams.



Mr. Kamanga signed off his message reaffirming his commitment to the sport under the banner “Promises Kept, Stability Assured.”