FAZ Presidential Bid: Emmanuel Munaile, former Chipolopolo skipper, is running for FAZ president.



Grassroots Development: Plans to invest in school football using FIFA funds to rebuild Zambia’s talent pipeline.





Women’s Football: Pledges equal funding and sponsorship for women’s teams to promote gender equality.



Player Welfare: Promises comprehensive insurance coverage for all players in all leagues.





Football Competitions: Plans to revive school competitions, establish reserve teams, and promote inter-provincial championships.



Sponsorship & Funding: Aims to secure sponsorship for the National Super League (women), provincial leagues, and National Division One.

FAZ Secretariat Reforms: Pledges to employ qualified personnel, provide unbiased training for referees, coaches, and administrators.





Transparency & Accountability: Emphasizes the need for good governance in football administration.