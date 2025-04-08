FAZ PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE URGES EXECUTIVE TO SET ELECTION DATE



Lusaka: Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has strongly urged the FAZ to set a date and venue for the elective Annual General Meeting. According to Munaile, setting a date will enable aspiring candidates and councilors to plan ahead for the crucial polls that will shape the future of Zambian football.





The call comes after a court case involving Damiano Academy and Nathan Lewis Legal Firm, owned by Lewis Mosho, who attempted to halt the FAZ elections with an injunction.





However, the court discovered that there was no plaintiff in the matter, and Humphrey Musonda, Secretary of Damiano Academy, was “innocently implicated”. The judge dismissed the case with heavy costs and promised to report Mosho’s law firm to the Law Association of Zambia for possible misconduct.





Munaile emphasized the importance of setting a date and venue for the polls, stating, “This will allow candidates and councilors alike to plan ahead.” This call comes against a backdrop of uncertainty about the way FAZ is handling the matter. At meeting in Livingstone, it was agreed that the polls should take place on 20th April 2025.





The General Secretary of FAZ was mandated to issue a statement on the matter but this has not happened. As a consequence, all stakeholders have been left in a quandary. Therefore, the association should give a roadmap instead of waiting for FIFA to provide one without further delay.





Ironically, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga was not present at the meeting that set 20th April as a new date for the FAZ elective meeting raising on concerns whether the date will be honoured.



Muvi TV