FAZ SHORTLISTS 10 FOR CHIPOLOPOLO JOB

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has made progress in the selection of the next Chipolopolo coach with 10 candidates making the shortlist for interviews.

A panel of experts comprising FAZ representatives, government, and the Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) is currently milling through the candidates.

The shortlisted candidates are Avram Grant, Hossam Albadry, Antoine Hey, Peter Butler, Sebastian Migne and Gert Engels.

Locals Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza have made the shortlist with Roberto Blanchi and Goran Stankovic completing the candidates.

The Chipolopolo job fell vacant following the departure of Croat Aljosa Asanovic.

FAZ has committed to overseeing a highly transparent process from the beginning to the end. Interviews for the top 10 selected candidates are underway with the top three making out the final list.

“We are greatly encouraged by the number of people that showed interest in the Chipolopolo job. As FAZ, we will ensure that the process is seen out transparently from the beginning to the end,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“We also wish to thank government for taking interest in the process by having a representative on the panel alongside ZAFCA and the Technical Committee.”

