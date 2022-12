FAZ SHOULD WORK ON BRINGING KATONGO ON BOARD BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! ENGLAND IS WATCHING..

British defender of Zambian descent Jadel Katongo put in a 90 minutes shift on debut for the Manchester City FC side that posted a 2-0 win in their Club Friendly encounter against Girona.