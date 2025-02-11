FAZ STARTS VETTING CANDIDATES



The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- Electoral Committee has begun the vetting process for candidates who filed their nominations for various elective positions.



FAZ- General Secretary REUBEN KAMANGA says candidates who pass the vetting process will have their names made public on February 17th.



KAMANGA says those who fail to meet the eligibility criteria will have until February 22 to file their petitions.



The Governance and Review Committee is currently reviewing the nominations to identify qualified candidates using the vetting process which is aligned with the FIFA model that includes standard checks and the FIFA Integrity Test.



ZNBC