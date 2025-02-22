FAZ STATEMENT ON POSTPONED INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY



Football Association of Zambia

22nd February, 2025



COPPER QUEENS FRIENDLY POSTPONED TO SUNDAY



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the FIFA international friendly match between the Zambia Women National Team and the Scorchers of Malawi that was stopped in the 21st minute due to bad weather will resume tomorrow at 10:00 hours.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the match was halted on the recommendation of the referees in consultation with the match commissioner.





“The game will resume tomorrow (Sunday) at 10:00 hours at the REIZ Arena (formerly Woodlands Stadium). Being a FIFA international match we had to follow the standards demanded at this level. The heavy downpour made the conditions unplayable with lightning forcing the match officials to suspend the match,” he says.





Kamanga says entry will be free but fans with tickets from the Saturday match will be given priority in restricted areas like VIP and grandstand.



“Entry will be free but those with tickets from Saturday will be given priority,” he says.





The match was stopped in the 21st minute with Zambia leading 1-0 through an Avell Chitundu goal.





Zambia and Malawi will play two friendly matches with another one scheduled for Tuesday 25th February at the same venue.

The Copper Queens are using the match to prepare for the 2025 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco while Malawi are preparing for their qualifiers for the 2026 WAFCON.





