*INCOMPETENCE: FAZ Suffers More Financial Loss As FIFA Slaps 30, 000 Euros (about K 1 Million) Penalty*



… Chipolopolo Risk Losing AfCON Points From FIFA





Latest development in the Aljosa Asonovic case against the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) show that FAZ will pay an additional €30, 000 (about K1 million) with Chipolopolo risking points deduction.





This follows inertia on the part of the FAZ Secretariat for willingly giving a deaf ear to correspondence from the world football governing body FIFA.



The correspondence was sent to FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga.





Despite Andrew Kamanga being fully aware of the issue and costs the Association will suffer, he has done nothing about it.





FIFA has so far withheld about USD250,000.00 since FAZ lost the case to Aljosa last year.





If FAZ does not respond by 8th April 2025, a points deduction will be effected which will affect Zambia’s AfCON standing.