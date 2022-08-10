Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

10TH AUGUST 2022

FAZ SUSPENDS BUILDCON AND LUSAKA DYNAMOS FROM ZPL

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended MTN Super League side Buildcon and National Division One outfit Lusaka Dynamos from the Zambia Premier League with immediate effect.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says Buildcon, and Lusaka Dynamos cases had been forwarded to the First Instance Body for adjudication.

Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos had been sanctioned for repeatedly flouting rules and failure to comply with FIFA verdicts regarding their player transfer policies.

“We have noticed with great concern that by all indications that these clubs do not meet basic requirements to obtain a licence to participate in the forthcoming 2022/23 season. Playing in the Zambia Premier League requires a license,” said Kashala.

“The said teams are also under several transfer bans with FIFA for unpaid dues and have several cases pending with the Player Status Committee. We have also noted a general exodus of players and technical staff because of non-payment of salaries and other payments due.”

He added: “The two teams are also still serving a FIFA ban on transfers and may be unable to raise credible squads for the 2022/2023 season.”

FAZ has given the two teams up to Friday 12th August 2022 to resolve outstanding issues or be expelled from the league.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER