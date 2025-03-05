FAZ SUSPENDS REFEREE JOSEPH KALUNGA FOR POOR PERFORMANCE



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended FIFA referee Joseph Kalunga for the rest of the season following his performance during the Week 26 MTN Super League match between Atletico Lusaka and FC Muza, which ended 2-1 in favour of the host.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga stated that Kalunga’s suspension was recommended by the Technical and Match Review Committee of the Referees Department after reviewing video evidence of contested decisions in the match played at Nkoloma Stadium.





A video clip, showing Kalunga awarding a penalty to FC Muza during the match on 1st March 2025, was forwarded to the committee for assessment.





Kamanga emphasised that FAZ would not be lenient with match officials who fail to uphold the ethos of fair play, especially as stakes increase in the final stages of the league.





Kalunga is the second high-profile referee to be suspended this season, following Shem Nyondo, who faced disciplinary action after his performance in the Week 17 fixture between Kabwe Warriors and Nkana Football Club on 18th December 2024 at the Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.