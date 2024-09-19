FAZ TO INTERVEN IN F10 VS GRANT CONFLICT



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is addressing the issues between Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant and striker Fashion Sakala. FAZ General Secretary, Reuben Kamanga, emphasized that the goal is to reintegrate Sakala into the Senior National Team ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Chad.



Kamanga noted that FAZ’s priority is to ensure that all in-form and fit players are available for selection. He also encouraged the team to aim for maximum points in both home and away matches against Chad.



CREDIT: ZNBC Today