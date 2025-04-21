Faz to sanction Nkana over Levy Stadium violence!



Football Association of Zambia has issued a stern warning to Nkana Football Club following violent scenes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during their Super League clash against Power Dynamos.



The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was marred by crowd trouble after a controversial penalty decision sparked outrage among sections of Nkana supporters. In response, unruly fans vandalized parts of the stadium, including ripping out seats an act that has drawn strong condemnation from the football governing body.





In his weekly address, FAZ President described the incident as a “barbaric act” and a significant setback for Zambian football.



“With the game being the biggest advert of our league, there could not have been a worse portrayal of our football,” he said. “We are barely hanging on to one FIFA approved stadium and cannot afford such levels of barbarism. I can confirm that this behaviour will be heavily punished.”



While FAZ has not yet announced the specific sanctions to be imposed, the association has made it clear that disciplinary action is forthcoming.-NKANI