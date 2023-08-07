FAZ TO SEND BRUCE MWAPE ABROAD FOR FURTHER TRAINING

THE Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- says it is set to send Copper Queens Coach Bruce Mwape for training abroad as part of it’s capacity building plan for the team’s technical bench. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the decision to give Mwape further training has been long standing.

Kamanga says the training is aimed at helping Mwape gain vast knowledge in the game. He says it is important that everyone appointed to any national team’s technical bench is equipped with the skills and the knowledge required to successful tutor the players.

Kamanga says the move is part of the long term plan to ensure that Zambian football is developed to full capacity by having qualified and trained coaches. Speaking in an interview with ZNBC Sports News, Kamanga said the association will update the nation on MWAPE’S training destination once everything is finalized.

{ZNBC}