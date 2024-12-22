FAZ UNVEILS ELECTORAL ROADMAP FOR 2025 POLLS



21st December 2024



FAZ UNVEILS 2025 ELECTIONS ROADMAP



Following an executive committee meeting held today (Saturday), the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled the roadmap for the 2025 elective Annual General Meeting that will start with provincial elections.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the provincial elections will kick off on March 15, 2025, while elective congress will take place on March 29, 2025.





“The Football Association of Zambia executive committee has approved the roadmap for the 2025 elective national congress that will start with provincial elective congresses on March 15,” Kamanga says.





“The executive committee has also resolved to ensure that the date for elections in future is embedded in the constitution. However, this will have to be tabled before the FAZ Council.”



Kamanga has advised the membership to familiarize themselves with the Electoral Code as they prepare for elections and campaign.





“We encourage the membership to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the FAZ constitution and Electoral Code as they prepare to participate in the forthcoming elections. In the next AGM, we will table an item to embed the Elections date in the constitution.”





