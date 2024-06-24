FAZ’s Last Whistle: Winds of Change To Soon Blow Away a Decade of Chaos!

Lusaka, June 23, 2024.

The winds of change have gathered momentum, and soon, they will blow away the current regime at Football House.

The acceptance of MUZA’s proposals at today’s FAZ AGM marks the beginning of the end for a decade plagued by football chaos and mediocrity.

For eight long years, our football has been shackled by mismanagement, divisiveness, and a blatant disregard for progress. The culture of hatred and incompetence that has stifled our beloved sport is finally being dismantled. The adoption of these forward-thinking proposals is a decisive step towards reclaiming the glory and integrity of Zambian football.

This is not just a victory for MUZA but for every player, coach, and fan who has yearned for a brighter future. The emergency meeting to table these proposals is a testament to the collective will of the football community to demand better leadership and accountability.

The current regime must take heed—the era of mediocrity is over. The groundswell of support for change is unstoppable, and the days of ruling through fear and failure are numbered.

Zambian football deserves leaders who prioritize development, unity, and excellence. The winds of change are here, and they will soon sweep away the remnants of a failed administration, ushering in a new era of hope and achievement for our nation’s football.

©️ Nkweto Tembwe