FBI INVESTIGATING SECOND APPARENT ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP



One person is in custody after shots were fired near Donald Trump and an AR-style rifle was recovered near his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told NBC News.



Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that the former president was “safe following gunshots in the vicinity.”



Authorities believe that the individual in custody had a weapon outside of the fence line of the golf course, law enforcement officials told NBC News.



The officials said that the Secret Service spotted the person and opened fire after they believed the individual may have been taking aim.



