FC BARCELONA PARTNERS WITH DAKA

FC Barcelona has joined forces with Daka for three seasons. According to information made available to Sun Fm, this union means the trading card company becomes Barça’s partner for three seasons, until 30 June 2025, with the aim of continuing to bring the Club closer to Chinese fans and growing the Barça brand in the region.

Specifically, the Chinese company and the Club will work on creating collectible cards signed by the players, along with digital content, thus helping Chinese fans to get to know their football idols better.

Established in 2015, DAKA Culture, also known as DAKA, the first sports trading card publisher in mainland China, specializes in creation and publication of collections in fields of sports, entertainment, art, science, history and other cultural categories.

Source: fcbarcelona.com

Disclaimer: Photo used for illustration purposes only and does not in any way directly relate to the above post!