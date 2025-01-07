FDD PAMBASHE PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE WILLIAMS MWENYA HAS SUCCESSFULLY FILES IN HIS NOMINATION PAPERS UNDER THE TONSE ALLIANCE





Kawambwa… Tuesday January 7, 2025



The Tonse Alliance -supported candidate Williams Mwenya has successfully filed in his nomination papers in Pambashe Constituency Parliamentary by-election.



The Tonse Candidate was escorted by PF Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament Eng Chanda Katotobwe, Luapula Province PF Chairperson MCC Francis Musunga, Bahati Constituency MP Hon Leevan Chibombwe, party structures in Kawambwa and Pambashe Constituency.