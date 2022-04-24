FEAR GRIPS BOOTH OPERATORS AS PAMELA’S ABDUCTION ENTERS DAY 10

The unknown whereabouts of 22 year old Pamela Chisumpa who is alleged to have been abducted by unidentified people has cast a wave of fear in other mobile money operators.

Mobile Money Business Association President, Pamfred Hasweeka says it is now becoming a security concern because prior to Pamela’s case two other booth operators were abducted in a similar pattern and up to date they have never been found.

Mr. Hasweeka is saddened that most booth operators are vulnerable to their clients who even call them to make transactions in secluded areas.

And governance expert Mcdonald Chipenzi wonders why it has taken this long to find Pamela even after enacting the Cyber Security and Crimes Act which allows the law agencies to visit any premises that can led to the alleged abductors.