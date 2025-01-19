FEAR MARRIED MEN, THEY’RE LIARS, MAGISTRATE WARNS SINGLE WOMEN



MATERO Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga has advised single women to thoroughly verify a man’s marital status before getting into a relationship, cautioning that some married m

en are liars who conceal the truth.



Magistrate Mulenga has also criticised single women who continue to date married men despite knowing their marital status, only to rush to the courts when the relationship turns sour.





She said this while presiding over a case involving Felistus Luneta, a 27-year-old housemaid from Lusaka West who dragged her 29-year-old married boyfriend, Samuel Nyirenda, to court seeking pregnancy maintenance and failure to buy clothes for the unborn child.





The two previously worked at the same house and would engage in sexual relations at a friend’s house.



News Diggers