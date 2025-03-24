Feasibility Study and Report on How Govt Intend to Evacuate Water from Luapula Basin to Kariba through Kafue River, Out

Feasibility Study and Report on How they Intend to Evacuate Water from Luapula Basin to Kariba through Kafue River, Out



…as Hon. Collins Nzovu Cries Foul…



Research Report on the North – to – South Water Transfer Project Plan in Zambia





Dear All,

Overzealous officials at the Ministry have completely mishandled this matter.



I’m personally waiting to receive the report, analyse it and thereafter engage you our stakeholders.





I am not even aware that you have been given the report and short deadlilines on such an important matter.



Please be informed that a comprehensive statement on this matter will be issued on Tuesday, 25th March 2025, from my office.



Please be assured that nothing which harms the environment will be done.





Furthermore, all of u will be fully consulted on this matter.



An Indaba on this project with you our stakeholders on this matter is coming very soon.





I therefore ask for calmness from all of you. Kindly ignore the deadlines given.



Collins Nzovu

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation.