FEDERAL JUDGE HALTS USAID SHUTDOWN



(BBC) A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from taking any further steps to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID)





In a ruling Tuesday, Judge Theodore Chuang said the efforts, led by Trump ally Elon Musk’s Department for Government Efficiency (Doge), likely violated the US constitution “in multiple ways”.





Chuang ordered Doge to restore access to USAID’s computer and payment systems for employees, including those who were placed on leave.



The judge also ruled that termination of USAID employees should stop, but did not order the reinstating of employees previously placed on leave.





The ruling came in a case brought on behalf of 26 unnamed USAID employees who allege in court filings that Musk is following “a predictable and reckless slash-and-burn pattern” in dismantling US government departments.



In a complaint filed on 13 February, lawyers for the employees argued that Musk’s power is illegitimate and asked for Doge’s activities to be halted and reversed.





The ruling is the latest legal setback for the Trump administration. On Monday, another federal judge ordered a halt to the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.



The judge in that case questioned Department of Justice lawyers about why his order, issued when several deportation flights were in the air, was not immediately implemented and followed.





President Trump called for the impeachment of the judge in that case, which prompted a rare rebuke from the chief justice of the US Supreme Court.