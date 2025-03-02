FEDEX PLANE CATCHES FIRE IN AIR BEFORE EMERGENCY LANDING



Mar 01, 2025



A FedEx cargo plane has made an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire mid-air after hitting a bird.



The aircraft, a Boeing 767, was headed from Newark, New Jersey to Indianapolis, Ind. and landed back at Newark Liberty International Airport less than 10 minutes after takeoff, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Videos of the burning plane in flight were shared on social media.



The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement after the aircraft landed. “FedEx Flight 3609 safely returned to Newark Liberty International Airport around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 1, after striking a bird while departing,” the government agency said. “The strike damaged one of the Boeing 767’s engines. The flight was headed to Indianapolis. The FAA will investigate.”



FedEx also shared its own statement. “FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff,” the company said, per NBC News. “Our B767 crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark atter dealing with the resulting engine damage, including an engine fire.



