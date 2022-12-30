

FEIRA MP URGES ZAMBIANS TO VISIT THOSE IN PRISON THIS FESTIVE PERIOD

By Ludia Phiri

FEIRA Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo says it is important to visit people in prisons, especially leaders who have served the country before.

He said this after visiting former Patriotic Front – PF deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri andbher co-accused Shebby Chilekwa who have been in incarceration at Mongu Prisons in Western Province on allegations of murder.

And speaking to Venus Publishers in an interview, Mr. Tembo who was in the company of his wife disclosed that he had offered financial support not only to Mumbi Phiri but also other inmates.

Mr. Tembo encouraged other Zambians to do the same as they celebrate the festive period, saying those incarcerated need the love and support of their fellows outside prison.

He further said that the inmates do not only need monetary support but also words of encouragement as some have left families outside.

“I and my wife went to visit Mumbi Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa on Christmas day. We didn’t only see them but took time to interact with other inmates too. Intook time to share a word of encouragement from the bible and read some bible verses,” said Mr. Tembo