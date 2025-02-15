Felix Tshisekedi will not attend African Union summit this weekend in Addis Ababa

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi will not attend an African Union summit this weekend in Addis Ababa, spokesperson Tina Salama said. The AU summit is focused on ending DRC’s conflict with M23 rebels in the east.



Instead, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will represent central Africa’s largest nation at the event, Salama told Reuters on Friday.



French news agency, AFP, cited a source, which it did not name, as saying that Tshisekedi’s absence at the event is so he can “closely follow the situation on the ground in DRC.”



This comes after M23 rebels reportedly seized the eastern town of katana – some 11 km or 7 miles from Kavumu where the airport is located.



Earlier, M23 rebels seized Kavumu airport which serves Bukavu, the second biggest city in the South Kivu province.



Some information for this report was provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.