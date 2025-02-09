FEMALE SOLDIER IN COURT FOR ASSAULTING A MALE COP

FEMALE SOLDIER IN COURT FOR ASSAULTING COP



A 29-YEAR-OLD female military personnel has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a cop. Alinani Ng’ambi is facing one count of assault on a cop Contrary to Section 250(b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence allege that Ng’ambi, on January 15, 2025, in Lusaka, did assault Number 40618 Sergeant Kalumba Mataka, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. When the matter came up for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Thursday, it was allocated to Magistrate Amy Chilangwa.





However, Ng’ambi could not take plea before Magistrate Chilangwa as it was a civil day. And when the matter came up on Friday, Magistrate Chilangwa was not around.



