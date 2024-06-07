Fenerbahce to pay Jose Mourinho over 10m dollars annually

Fenerbahce has announced that their new head coach, Jose Mourinho, will earn €10.5 million ($11.4 million) annually under a two-year contract.

The Turkish club disclosed these figures in a statement to the stock market on Wednesday, just three days after presenting Mourinho to thousands of fans at their stadium. The announcement did not specify any bonus details in Mourinho’s contract.

Mourinho’s primary goal is to lead Fenerbahce to a Turkish league title, which the club hasn’t won since 2014.

The team narrowly missed out on the championship last month, losing to their fierce rivals, Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce will also begin their Champions League campaign in the early qualifying rounds in July.

This marks Mourinho’s first coaching stint outside of Europe’s top five leagues since 2004, when he left Porto, after winning the Champions League, to join Chelsea under then-owner Roman Abramovich.

Since then, Mourinho has managed several top clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham, amassing numerous trophies and stirring off-field controversies.

Meanwhile, another Istanbul-based club, Besiktas, announced on Wednesday that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be their new head coach.

The Dutch coach has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season, according to a statement on the Besiktas website.

Van Bronckhorst’s last managerial role was with Rangers, where he led the Scottish team to the Europa League final in the 2021–22 season.