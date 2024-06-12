Fernando Torres now manager of Atlético Madrid’s B team

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres, who won the World Cup, has been appointed as the head coach of Atlético Madrid’s B team, the LaLiga club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“I accept it as a great challenge with a lot of ambition and the tranquility of knowing that we are ready,” Torres, who previously coached Atlético’s under-19s, said, adding that he understood that the objective of the B team is to develop players for the club’s first team.

While coaching the U19s, Torres secured two league titles, clinched one Copa de Campeones, and steered the team to the semifinals of the UEFA Youth League.

Torres steps in to replace Luis García Tevenet, who secured consecutive promotions in his initial two seasons and led his team to a ninth-place finish in Spain’s third division.

Tevenet is poised to transition to Diego Simeone’s senior coaching staff.

Aged 40, Torres amassed over 100 goals across two stints at his childhood club, Atlético Madrid.

He played a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphs at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and their inaugural World Cup victory in 2010.

Beyond his tenure with Atlético, Torres also had notable spells with Liverpool, Chelsea, and AC Milan.

His contributions included Champions League and Europa League titles during his time with the London-based club, alongside an additional Europa League triumph with Atlético in 2018.