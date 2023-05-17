Fertilizer Floor Price: 1050 … Maize Floor Price: k280

FRA sets K280 as its maize buying price.

THE Food Reserve Agency-FRA has announced that it will be buying a 50kg bag of maize at K280 for the 2023 crop-marketing season, which is an increment of K100 from last year.

FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya said the agency will only buy maize and rice.

He said the agency has maintained the price of a 40 kg bag of paddy rice at K200.

Speaking during a media briefing Mr, Hambwezya explained that the agency intends to purchase at least 5, 000 metric tons of maize.

Mr Hambwezya noted that the announced price is not the floor price. This means that other stakeholders are free to buy at their own prices.

He said the agency’s increase in the buying price of maize has been done to give farmers a return on their investment and increase productivity.

#maizefarming #MaizeMeal