Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo writes…

Few days ago,it was Mopani Copper Mines and now DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL HAS BEEN FIXED BY BALLY.

On behalf of the great people of the Copperbelt Province and on my own behalf,we would like to say CONGRATULATIONS MR PRESIDENT.The python that was squeezing our economy has been killed.You are a great leader Mr President Sir and this calls for celebrations.

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister