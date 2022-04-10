FEW SELFISH INDIVIDUALS FROM TWO TRIBES ARE CRITICS OF HH

Why is it that only two tribes are criticizing the New Dawn government?

See the names below

1. Chilufya Tayali

2. Alick Banda

3. Chishimba Kambwili

4. Stephen Kampyongo

5. Davis Chama

6. Davis Mwila

7. Sean Tembo

8. Georfrey Bwalya Mwamba

And etc

In Zambia there are 73 tribes, does it mean 71 tribes can’t see anything wrong in the new dawn administration and only two tribes can see it?

NOTE: It is not every bemba and Ngoni that is criticizing the New Dawn government but only 0.09 percent are criticizing because of their tribal beliefs that only their tribes should govern a country.

Thanks president HH for unifying all the tribes in Zambia.