FIC AND AUDITOR’S REPORTS HAVE ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO NECESSITATE THE ARREST OF CRIMINALS.

I feel the searching of houses belonging to criminals is a SHEER waste of time because a normal criminal really can’t hide evidence that can implicate him in his house?

FIC and Auditor General’s reports have enough EVIDENCE to base and effect arrests of criminals who stole from Zambians.

Are you telling me that Bowman Lusambo while Copperbelt and Lusaka Province Minister never stole, misappropriated or misapplied any public funds that can be detected by FIC and Auditors?

To be honest, even me, I can’t keep my crime evidence at home. So the searching is not making sense and lacks seriousness and professionalism and I suppose it won’t yield any results.

The criminals were given 4 months grace period to destroy all the evidence in the homes and in government offices. PSs and other senior government officials who collaborated with Ministers to plunder public resources were still in offices receiving instructions from the ousted PF criminals to destroy any implicating evidence.

Some of the criminals are still in government offices doing all they can to frustrate the efforts of the government of the day and their loyalty is to the criminals who gave them jobs and not the New Dawn Administration and its president Hakainde Hichilema.

It’s an embarrassment.

Castrol Kafweta