DISSOLUTION OF FIC & IDC BOARDS OF DIRECTORS

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, wishes to announce the decision of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to dissolve the Boards of Directors for the Industrial Development Corporation and the Financial Intelligence Centre, with immediate effect. The decision is in accordance with applicable Laws.

The President has also conveyed his appreciation for the services rendered by the Board members and wishes them well in their future endeavors. New board members will be appointed once consultations are concluded.