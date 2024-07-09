FIC RECORDS K13.5BN WORTH OF SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS IN 2023

THE Financial Intelligence Centre has revealed that it analysed 15,696 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in 2023, out of which 923 intelligence reports worth 13.58 billion were disseminated to Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The Centre says the disseminated intelligence reports represent a 133 percent increase from 2022’s K5.83 billion, the majority of which were related to suspected money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

FIC’s 9th Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Trends Report also revealed that the centre issued 27 freezing orders on 27 commercial bank accounts with a cumulative account balance of US$2.8 million and K126.5 million in 2023.

