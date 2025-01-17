Fidel Castro’s pistol for exhibition in Harare

The Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) officially announced the handover of various artefacts for exhibition at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare, including a pistol belonging to the late Fidel Castro.

The announcement was made at a meeting in Havana between the FAR Command Element and a Zimbabwean delegation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special envoy on the museum, Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Other members of the delegation included Kwame Muzawazi, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), which is spearheading the museum project with full government support.

The artefacts include armoured vehicles used during the historic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, along with a pistol belonging to Fidel Castro, who led the Cuban Revolution. Other items will feature Cuba’s contributions to the African liberation struggle.

Muzawazi expressed gratitude for the donation, assuring the FAR of the safety and proper care of these historical items.

“This is a momentous gesture, and we assure you that these artefacts will be preserved with the utmost care,” Muzawazi said.

The museum has a designated section for Cuba, as well as sections for Southern African Development Community (Sadc), Russia, and China, which are nearing completion.

“With Cuba’s support, we have created a dedicated space for the exhibition of Cuban contributions, and it will be administered by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” he said

newsday