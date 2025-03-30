FIFA, CAF SADDENED BY FAZ ELECTION DRAMA



FIFA says it is saddened by the drama that is happening in Zambia’s football.





FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer GELSON FERNANDES says it is sad that the FAZ elective AGM has been cancelled for the second time with the first being last year





FERNANDES who led a team of observers said this at a Press briefing in Livingstone.



He said the continued drama in the FAZ elections is not affecting the contestants but rather the football development on the grassroots which should be benefitting young people.





FERNANDES said while FIFA respects the decision by the courts to halt the AGM, he believes football should be on the pitch and not in court.



And FIFA Senior Member Associations Governance Manager AHMED HARRAZ said FIFA gave guidance through letters to FAZ on how the conference was to be conducted but the guidance has not been followed.





He said the injunction served at the last minute when almost all the delegates including FIFA, CAF and COSAFA had arrived has not taken into consideration the financial implications and other consequences.





Meanwhile CAF Legal Director FELIX MAJANI said CAF will look at what the FIFA and CAF statutes say about such a situation and will soon give recommendations on the way forward.



ZNBC