FIFA chief gets Ucar’s 107 goals ‘evidence’

Goal-scoring machine Godfrey Chitalu’s phenomenal 107 goals record has now reached the highest authority in football – FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Kabwe Warriors Football Club have continued engaging FIFA to recognise the late striker’s goals.

Chitalu scored 107 goals in the 1972 season when he was playing for Warriors.

Warriors chairman Mutale Ng’andu took advantage of Infantino to continue the advocacy for recognition of Chitalu’s goal scoring record.

Mutale presented a book entitled ‘Score of Goals In One Single Season’ published by soccer historian Jerry Muchimba in 2014.

“He (Infantino) was happy receive such a book which could justify our claims,” Mutale said.

Chitalu scored the phenomenon 107 from 60 league and cup matches.

In the national team, FIFA has only recognised 79, which however place Chitalu among the 10 highest scorers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among others.

Chitalu’s 107 goals ‘ nreakdown of the 1972 single seasons across all matches (60):

Division One – 49 ;

Charity Shield – 1 ; Henrich Chibuku Cup – 16 ;

Castle Cup/Independence Cup/Mosi Cup -15 ;

Shell Challenge Cup – 9 ; African Club Championship Cup (CAF Champions League) – 4; Friendlies – 6; International – 2; Exhibition matches (All Stars vs The Rest and Copperbelt vs Midlands) – 5.

Total: 107 Goals

By Benedict Tembo

Kalemba June 15, 2024