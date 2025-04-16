FIFA GIVES GUIDANCE ON RECONVENED FAZ AGM



14th April 2025



Following guidance from world soccer governing body FIFA, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will now hold its reconvened elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) within the next 21 days.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says FIFA has also warned that any recourse to ordinary courts will not be tolerated after a court injunction halted the March 29, 2025 AGM.



Kamanga says with FIFA informing FAZ on the next step, Football House will now proceed and issue the notice for the AGM.



“As for your request for guidance in this situation, please note that we are of the opinion that the Annual Elective General Meeting (AGM) must be immediately reconvened to take place in 21 days (in accordance with article 21 paragraph 3 of the FAZ Constitution) and that the meeting takes place in Lusaka, or nearby, latest by 10 May 2025,” says Chief Member Associations Officer FIFA Elkhan Mammadov.



Mammadov says FIFA will send representatives for the reconvened AGM as they did in Livingstone to ensure that the business was conducted smoothly.



“An internal assessment of the situation was conducted based on your reports as well as the reports submitted by the FIFA representatives who were present on site in Livingstone in order to attend and observe this important Congress,” he says.

“In this regard, we have received with great concern the information regarding the order of interim injunction of the High Court of Zambia, which was issued less than 24 hours before the starting time of the FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting, restraining the said meeting from being held as scheduled on 29 March 2025.”



He adds, “For the avoidance of doubt, please note that the infringement of the aforementioned provisions of the FIFA Statutes may give rise to grounds for the suspension of FAZ irrespective of whether the infringement was attributed to FAZ or not.”

With FIFA giving guidance on the aborted AGM, FAZ will now proceed to issue the notice as per constitutional stipulation.



