FIFA has launched an investigation into racist video by Argentina national team players

FIFA has launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows members of the Argentina national team singing a song with racist and discriminatory lyrics about French players.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the video and announced plans to file a complaint with the global soccer governing body.

“FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. “FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone, including players, fans, and officials.”

The controversy erupted after Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana described the video, which was posted by his club teammate Enzo Fernandez, as “uninhibited racism.” Fernandez later issued an apology on social media, stating that he had been “caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations” and acknowledged that the song contained highly offensive language. “There is absolutely no excuse for these words,” Fernandez wrote.

Chelsea Football Club also responded with a statement on Wednesday, reiterating its commitment to diversity and inclusion. “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities feel welcome.”

This incident follows a pattern of racial abuse directed at France’s national team players of African descent, including striker Kylian Mbappe, after their loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

It has also overshadowed Argentina’s recent victory, where they secured a record 16th Copa America title by defeating Colombia 1-0 in Miami Gardens.