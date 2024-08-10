FIFA imposes transfer ban on Prophet Magaya’s Yadah for failing to pay Brazilians

World football governing body, FIFA, has banned Prophet Walter Magaya’s Yadah FC from conducting any transfers, following the club’s failure to pay a heavy fine for breaching players’ contracts.

Yadah was recently ordered by FIFA to pay three Brazilian players US$82,000 for breaching their contracts.

The club refused to comply, leaving FIFA imposing a transfer ban set to last for three consecutive transfer periods.

FIFA’s Head of Disciplinary Americo Espallargas, wrote to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) as well as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), alerting the associations about the ban.

“ . . . . We refer to the above-mentioned matter as well as to the Decision passed by FIFA in the matter ref. no. FPSD-14605 (the Decision),’’ wrote Espallargas.

“In this context, it appears that, despite the Decision, the respondent, YADAH FC (the Respondent) has still not complied with its financial obligations towards Juan Luciano Farias (the Claimant).

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA.

“Moreover, and by the aforementioned decision, the Zimbabwe Football Association (in copy) is requested to immediately implement on the respondent the Club YADAH FC, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at the national level.

“We thank you for taking note of the above and for your valuable cooperation in this matter’’.

This will prevent Yadah from registering new players locally and internationally from 2025 to 2028.